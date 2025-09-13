The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions enter Week 2 looking to avoid falling behind early in the NFC North race. Both teams lost their openers, and the spotlight is already on their ability to bounce back.

The Lions will host Chicago at Ford Field, eager to show they can live up to lofty preseason expectations. With former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now coaching the Bears, the matchup carries extra intrigue. A divisional loss here would sting for either side, but especially for Detroit, which cannot afford a 0-2 start after a disappointing opener in Green Bay.

Part of that frustration from Week 1 now has a price tag. According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams $11,593 for taunting after a late catch in Detroit's 27-13 loss to the Packers.

The incident happened with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter, when Williams made a reception and then appeared to exchange words with safety Xavier McKinney while pressing his helmet against the opponent's. Officials stepped in right after the play.

The NFL fined #Lions WR Jameson Williams $11,593 for taunting after this catch in last week’s loss to the #Packers. pic.twitter.com/xJMYbSyhas — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2025

For Williams, the fine serves as a costly reminder of the NFL's stance on unsportsmanlike conduct. It also comes at a time when the Lions need him to be a steady contributor, not a distraction. Detroit's offense was limited to just 13 points against Green Bay, a stark contrast to the unit that powered last year's NFC North title run.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Dan Campbell knows the group must clean up both execution and discipline heading into Sunday's divisional showdown. Dan Campbell also addressed the challenge of facing his former assistant, Ben Johnson, now in charge of the Bears.

”I think we're on even playing ground, really. It's the same thing. He knows what we're about. We know what he’s about,” he said earlier this week.

The Lions' head coach insists it's just another game, but both sidelines understand how much is at stake this early in the season.

Detroit needs a sharper performance to reset after a rocky start. And for Williams, the focus now turns from fines and flags to helping the Lions rediscover their offensive spark against Chicago this Sunday.