The Detroit Lions opened their wallet on the eve of the 2025 season opener. Paying Jameson Williams a massive new sum before taking on the Green Bay Packers.

Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed Saturday night how much Brad Holmes and the franchise will pay the wide receiver.

“The Lions and star WR Jameson Williams have agreed to a 3-year, $83 million extension with $67 million guaranteed, multiple sources tell me,” Schultz posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The massive contract arrives following a breakout 2024 from Williams.

“Jamo is coming off a career year — his first 1,000-yard season with 8 touchdowns. One of the league’s premier young talents just got paid,” Schultz added.

Jameson Williams showing trajectory with Lions

Williams arrived to the Motor City as the 12th overall pick in his 2022 NFL Draft class. Dan Campbell made him a new priority for his era of Lions football.

Williams endured a rough go to begin his NFL career. Catching just one pass for 41 yards. And that came on nine targets plus through six games played.

His numbers slightly improved the following season. He grabbed 24 receptions for 354 yards and scored two touchdowns. Williams earned 10 starts with 12 games played.

But Detroit witnessed the birth of “Jamo” in 2024. The 6-foot-2 wideout hit a career-best 58 receptions. But tallied 1,001 yards for his first 1,000-yard season. He additionally scored seven touchdowns and 41 of his catches were good enough for a first down.

The former Ohio State and Alabama WR has carved out his role on an offense loaded on weapons. Including tight end Sam LaPorta and leading WR Amon-Ra St. Brown — the latter becoming a 100-catch option for quarterback Jared Goff.

Williams already enters the season as a fantasy football sleeper. His running back teammate David Montgomery even fired off the warning to opponents that more is expected from Williams this season.