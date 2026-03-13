The Detroit Lions managed to find a strong cornerback option late in the first week of free agency on Friday. It appears the slot corner position could be finalized after the front office landed a long-time Tennessee Titan who had a short stint with the Los Angeles Rams.

Reports indicate that Roger McCreary is signing a one-year deal with the Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The 26-year-old defender finds a new home in Detroit ahead of his fifth season in the NFL.

“Free agent corner Roger McCreary has agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, per source. McCreary started 38 games for Tennessee before [being] traded to the Rams last season.”

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McCreary was originally drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans. After beginning his career as a starter, Tennessee eventually moved him to the slot, where he primarily plays now. He was traded to the Rams before the deadline last season, where he served as a rotational option in L.A.

The former Auburn Tiger brings plenty of experience to Detroit. He's played in 61 games (38 starts) throughout his career in the league. However, McCreary will aim to bounce back from a struggling 2025-26 campaign now that he's with the Lions after recording 37 combined tackles (23 solo), one sack, and one interception.

Roger McCreary may have a chance to earn a starting job with the Lions next season. However, it will largely depend on whether the front office brings in other cornerbacks throughout the offseason. Either way, McCreary has an opportunity to bounce back in Detroit.