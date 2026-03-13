The Detroit Lions have signed former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Tyler Conklin to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the signing Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Former Chargers TE Tyler Conklin is signing a 1-year deal with the Lions, per @MikeMcCartney7.”

Conklin joins Detroit after spending the 2025 season with the Chargers. The veteran tight end appeared in 13 games during the campaign, finishing with seven receptions on 10 targets for 101 receiving yards while also recording one fumble.

The 30-year-old has primarily served as a rotational pass-catching option in recent seasons, but he previously produced his most notable statistical year during his time with the Minnesota Vikings. In the 2021 season, Conklin established career highs across multiple categories, recording 61 receptions on 87 targets for 593 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 17 games while also losing one fumble.

Tyler Conklin addition comes amid Lions’ offseason moves

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Detroit’s signing of Conklin adds depth to the tight end position as the franchise continues shaping its roster ahead of the upcoming league year. The Lions have been active financially and strategically in recent days as they prepare for the start of the offseason transaction period.

Earlier this week, Detroit restructured quarterback Jared Goff’s contract, a move that created approximately $32 million in additional salary cap space before the new league year begins Wednesday. The organization has also continued making roster additions to reinforce the offense.

On Tuesday, the Lions agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. The signing followed Detroit’s decision last week to trade running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

Detroit’s signing of Conklin adds depth to the tight end position as the franchise continues shaping its roster following the start of the NFL’s new league year Wednesday. The Lions have remained active in recent days, making several moves as they prepare for the 2026 season.