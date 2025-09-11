The Detroit Lions were one of the most interesting teams coming into the 2025 season after losing both of their coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, this offseason. Coming into Week 1, everyone wanted to see how Dan Campbell and company would manage without their two play callers.

Well, the new era of Lions football didn't get off to a great start. Detroit was routed by its division rival, the Green Bay Packers, in a 27-13 blowout in Week 1 that was not even as close as the score suggests. The Lions defense couldn't stop the bleeding, and Jared Goff and company failed to get anything going against the new-look Packers defense with the addition of Micah Parsons.

Goff knows that the Lions need to be a lot better if they are going to reach their goals, get back to the playoffs and make a run at the Super Bowl this season. He believes that if they just clean up the operation a little bit, they will be able to get back on track this season, via Benjamin Raven of MLive.

“Just sloppy. Just have to be better in the details and communicate better,” Goff said on Wednesday. “I mentioned this after the game, it starts with me. I’ve got to communicate better and take a little bit of stress off of those guys from a communication aspect.

“Yeah, just be better. Just get back to our bread and butter. We’ve got good athletes. We’ve got good players. We’ve got good plays. If we execute the bread and butter, we’ll be just fine.”

Not every opponent on the Detroit schedule will be as talented as the Packers, but it is still critical for the Lions to get this figured out before too much time passes. In Week 2, Goff and company will get a chance to make things right against the Chicago Bears in another NFC North clash. The Bears are also coming off of a disappointing loss in Week 1, so it will be a battle of two desperate teams on Sunday.