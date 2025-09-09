Optimism was sky high for the Chicago Bears after they drafted Caleb Williams first overall in 2024, but the USC product's rookie year was marred by narrow defeats and heartbreaking choke jobs. The team got even better during the 2025 offseason by loading up on offensive-line talent, pass-catching weapons, and a play-calling genius in new head coach Ben Johnson.

Those moves led many to believe that these frustrating losses, where wins were attainable, would be a thing of the past during the 2025 season. However, the Bears suffered yet another inexcusable and avoidable loss in their first game of the 2025 season.

The Bears looked like they turned over a new leaf to begin their game against the Minnesota Vikings, even going up by a score of 17-6 in the third quarter. Williams showed moments of brilliance, and it looked like the Johnson hiring was paying off.

Then the fourth quarter hit, and things went south quickly. The Bears' offense went stagnant, and the Vikings started to rip through Chicago's defense. It resulted in yet another depressing loss (27-24). Will these tragic late-game blunders and disappointments continue in Chicago, or will the Bears figure things out?

Bears will develop a winning culture sooner rather than later

The Bears are still a very young team, and that is partly to blame for their continued late-game struggles. The team has the pieces and the coaching to win a lot of games going forward, though, and they've gained a lot of experience over the last season and one game. The Bears drafted Williams as one of the most highly touted prospects in recent history. He hasn't quite lived up to that potential yet, but the flashes have been there, especially during Week 1.

The escapability and his threat to make a big play after evading pressure are what make Williams so special, and that was on full display for much of the game against the Vikings. Notably, Williams avoided a sack and ran in for his first career rushing touchdown. And he nearly did it again later in the game.

Williams' receiving corps is stacked as he has Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Luther Burden, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland to throw to. Johnson will be able to make the most of that group, even if results didn't pan out in Week 1. The Vikings are a really good team, and the Bears had a clear path to winning.

“We felt like we were dominating the game,” Williams said. “It's a growing process. It's going to keep growing from here. This is the start, but it's definitely not the end.”

Williams knows that these end-of-game meltdowns have to stop, and he has the confidence that things will change. Things won't get easier in Week 2, though, as the Bears have a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions, who will also be coming off a disappointing loss against a division rival, losing 27-13 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions are the defending NFC North champs and Johnson's former team.