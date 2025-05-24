With fans predicting the schedule for the Detroit Lions, the team will once again be led on offense by star quarterback Jared Goff, coming off another productive year. As the Lions look to be fully healthy for the start of the season, people have also debated where Goff ranks among the top quarterbacks in the NFL, with Pro Football Focus' ranking possibly resulting in some chatter.

Pro Football Focus released their quarterback rankings recently, listing the 32 different starting or expected starting quarterbacks based on skill. With the usual suspects at the top like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, the second tier read as “High-end starters,” which could have put Goff, but did not.

He was instead No. 9 under the tier “Solid starters who have flashed high-end play,” which was the first name after the high-end starters category.

“Goff has piloted one of the NFL’s most productive offenses over the past two seasons, earning an 84.8 passing grade over that span, the seventh-best in the league,” Pro Football Focus wrote. “We’ll soon find out how much of that success was tied to Ben Johnson, now the Bears' head coach, but the results speak for themselves: Goff has been a top-10 quarterback over the last two years.”

Last season, Goff threw for 4,629 yards, second in the NFL, to go along with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, earning a spot at the Pro Bowl.

Lions' Jared Goff will work with a new offensive coordinator

This season will be vital to Goff, as the quarterback will now work with new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton after Ben Johnson exited the team to be the head coach for the Chicago Bears. Still, Goff will have around the same elite weapons, such as wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, along with running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Morton was with Detroit in 2022 as a senior offensive assistant before going to the Denver Broncos along with head coach Sean Payton. Now, Morton returns to work with Goff and speaks on using that familiarity, according to NFL.com.

“I think it's big because it all starts with the quarterback,” Morton said. “Just kind of knowing him — and when I was here, I was in the quarterback room. So, I have a feel of what he likes, what he doesn't. That's important as a play-caller. We'll continue here when the players come back and stuff, so I'll get to know more about him and the plays that he really likes a lot and what they've been doing good here.”

“They've already established a philosophy here,” Morton continued. “It's just my job to continue the vision of how (coach) Dan (Campbell) wants things. We'll tinker with things here and there, and we'll see how we can make it better.”

At any rate, Detroit is looking to improve after finishing with an impressive 15-2 record, which won them the NFC North, though they were eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the playoffs. They open the season on Sept. 7 against the Green Bay Packers.