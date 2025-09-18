The Detroit Lions got back on track in Week 2 when they took apart the Chicago Bears with ease. The Lions continued to press the accelerator throughout the game and they embarrassed the Bears and their former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson by a 52-21 score. Things figure to be much tougher for the Lions in Week 3 when they face the powerful Baltimore Ravens on the road.

Updated Lions Thursday practice report with addition of CB D.J. Reed: pic.twitter.com/AllWHEuyPK — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

This Monday night game could be a potential Super Bowl matchup as both the Lions and the Ravens have rosters that are good enough to go deep into the postseason. However, at this point, both teams want to establish their regular-season credibility by beating a powerhouse opponent from the opposite conference.

The Lions are hoping that cornerback D.J. Reed is able to play effectively against the Ravens. He was listed on the team's injury report with a knee issue that limited him in Thursday's practice.

He was joined on the practice report along with linebacker Jack Campbell (ankle), edge rusher Marcus Davenport (chest), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), linebackers Trevor Nowaski (elbow) and running back Sione Vaki (hamstring).

Campbell, Davenport and Decker did not practice at all while Joseph was limited. Nowaski and Vaki were full participants.

Lions defense will get a major challenge from Ravens

The injuries on defense are likely to cause issues for the Lions. The Ravens are one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the NFL and trying to compete against QB Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry is a lot more challenging than attempting to slow down the struggling Bears, as was the case last week.

New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is not likely to shut the Ravens down, but the Lions can't let Baltimore jump out to a big lead and dictate the pace of the game. The key to Detroit's defensive effort is likely to be the pass rush of Aidan Hutchinson and the abilities of linebackers Alex Anzalone and Campbell to slow down Henry's power running game.

The Lions certainly have the firepower on offense with Jared Goff and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to deliver big plays of their own.

If Detroit is able to either get the lead or at least stay close, the Lions running game has the ability to take control of the game and dictate the pace. Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have the power and speed to deliver big plays of their own and put the Ravens on the defensive.