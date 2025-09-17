The Detroit Lions look just fine after Week 2. Detroit silence its doubters, and embarrassed Ben Johnson's new team, in a 52-21 smackdown at Ford Field. The Lions were firing on all cylinders on offense and their defense finally started looking like it did early in the 2024 season. Optimism is back in Detroit.

But the Lions have no time to celebrate. They face an absolutely huge game against the Ravens in Week 3. This game is important for a few reasons.

For one, it is an important measuring stick game. If the Lions fancy themselves Super Bowl favorites, they'll have to take care of business against elite teams like the Ravens. So the pressure will be on Detroit to do that, especially in hostile territory.

Beyond that, Detroit has rarely been able to handle Baltimore. They'll want to make that right, and doing so in front of a national audience would be even better.

The Lions failed that test in 2023, losing 38-6 in a lopsided game. Side note, the Lions have only beat the Ravens one time in franchise history.

So how will the Lions do against the Ravens this time? And which players will need to have big games to get a win?

Below we will explore three Lions bold predictions ahead of their huge Monday Night Football matchup against the Ravens.

Jahmyr Gibbs has at least eight receptions against the Ravens

Detroit's offense goes through Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Packers proved in Week 1 that slowing down Gibbs is a great way to short-circuit the Lions' offense.

But there's also another lesson to be learned from that ugly Week 1 matchup. Detroit will make sure Gibbs gets the ball, no matter what, if they need explosive plays in a game.

Gibbs had a whopping 10 receptions in Week 1, which he turned into just 31 receiving yards.

I'm not convinced that Detroit will use Gibbs in exactly the same way in Baltimore. But I still see a huge role for Sonic in the receiving game.

I will predict at least eight receptions for Gibbs on Monday Night Football.

Lions, Ravens combine for over 350 total rushing yards on Monday Night Football

Both the Lions and Ravens love to run the ball.

Detroit has its dynamic duo of Sonic and Knuckles, while Baltimore has the legendary Derrick Henry along with Lamar Jackson.

And as much as these teams love to run, each coaching staff prioritizes stopping the run on defense.

So why am I so convinced that Monday Night Football is going to be a rush-heavy game?

First, I believe both teams simply want the game to play out that way.

For the Lions, they know that their run defense is much better than their coverage unit. They can play well in each facet of the game, but it is no contest when comparing the two.

While Detroit may not want to pray for 20+ Derrick Henry carries (no team would), it is preferable to the alternative.

Lamar Jackson is one player uniquely positioned to punish Detroit's defense. Look no further than what Josh Allen did against the Lions in Week 15 last year.

Allen and Jackson are different styles of players, but their threat is the same. They can win in the pocket, on designed runs, and on off-schedule plays.

Meanwhile, Baltimore's run defense has struggled so far this season. They allowed 108 yards against the Bills in Week 1 and 115 against the Browns in Week 2.

I would be shocked if Detroit did not see that and scheme up a run-heavy strategy.

350+ total rushing yards in this game would only require Gibbs, Montgomery, Jackson, and Henry to each contribute just over 87 rushing yards each.

It is not extremely likely, but I can certainly see it happening.

Lions put up a great fight but lose by at least 10 points

But if the Ravens establish themselves on the ground, it will be game over for the Lions.

Until the Lions find a way to slow down mobile quarterbacks, they will struggle against teams like the Eagles, Bills, and Ravens. It is the single biggest challenge the Lions need to overcome if they want to make a Super Bowl.

NFL games are always tricky to predict with so many unknown variables. One fluky play, especially a turnover, can greatly swing the odds in one team's favor.

If the Lions get one or two of those favorable plays, they could squeak out a win.

But if this one goes to script, I just can't see Detroit's defense slowing down Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry for long.

I have Detroit losing by at least 10 points in an exciting game.