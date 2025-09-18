Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are flying high after their dominant 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2. But for Campbell and company, it means more than just a usual win.

Detroit has now won 11-straight games after a loss, the longest active streak in the NFL and longest in team history. Campbell understands that the Lions were punched in the gut by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, 27-13. Which is why he wanted the team to come out fresh and show who they really are in Week 2, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“I just think you're motivated to get that taste out of your mouth. You don't ever want to lose focus or not play your best game, but sometimes it happens for certain reasons,” Campbell said, “or you may play a great game and at the wrong time you turn the ball over two or three times.

“No matter what it is I think it just … it refocuses you,” he said. “There's a sense of urgency that to just, ‘Man, let's go back to what we do. Let's clean this up and let's go get a win.' Because nobody likes it. We take it personal and that's big.”

Article Continues Below

The Lions certainly came to battle, taking a 28-14 lead into halftime. Then, they stepped on the gas, outscoring Chicago 24-7 in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 334 yards and five touchdowns, showing that Detroit is still one of the biggest offensive juggernauts in the NFL.

With their former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now head coach of the Bears, they certainly wanted to show him what he's missing out on. And now that the bad taste has been wiped out of their mouth, the Lions can focus on stacking wins and defending their NFC North crown.

They'll get their next opportunity away against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.