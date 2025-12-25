The Detroit Lions will be cleared of two significant injury concerns when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas. Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery were both on the injury report throughout the week, but will play in the Week 17 divisional matchup.

As arguably the best receiver in the NFL, St. Brown is the biggest concern for the team. However, his limited practice sessions have been nothing more than maintenance for his knee “irritation,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported.

“[Amon-Ra St. Brown] basically never misses a game as long as he can walk,” Rapoport said on the NFL Network. “That's the situation now; he's been limited this week with a knee injury. Described more as irritation than anything else by Coach Dan Campbell… He expects to be out there on the field. I would expect a full-go Amon-Ra St. Brown.”

From @GMFB: Breaking down the key injuries for today's slate of games, looking at #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, #Commanders QB Josh Johnson, and #Chiefs WR Rashee Rice. pic.twitter.com/9WyAzzW6ma — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2025

St. Brown was one of two key offensive skill players who became recent additions to the Lions' Week 17 injury report. Montgomery is also expected to play through an illness, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported.

The Lions are still concerned with left tackle Taylor Decker and Christian Mahogany, who both remain listed as questionable on gameday morning. Decker has been dealing with a shoulder injury for weeks, while Mahogany is questionable with the same leg injury that forced him onto injured reserve earlier in the season.

Detroit's offense will already be shorthanded without tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. They will, however, get center Graham Glasgow back from a one-game absence.

The Lions are 7.5-point favorites over the Vikings on Thursday, but they need the victory more than any other team playing on Christmas. Coming off consecutive losses, Detroit has fallen to 8-7 and is now on the outside looking in of the NFC playoff picture.