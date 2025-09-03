The Detroit Lions will start Week 1 with encouraging news. After missing part of training camp with an undisclosed issue, tight end Sam LaPorta was not listed on the team’s first injury report, signaling that he should be ready for Sunday’s opener against the Green Bay Packers.

LaPorta returned to practice in late August, and the tight end also spent that time regaining his fitness. He now resumes his role as the team’s primary tight end, a position where he posted 60 catches, 726 yards, and seven touchdowns last season.

His statistical dip compared to his rookie year has been a topic throughout the offseason. After shining in 2023 with 86 receptions, 889 yards, and 10 scores, LaPorta’s totals dropped in 2024 along with his targets in the passing game. He noted that Detroit’s offensive depth contributed to that decline but emphasized being proud of his growth as a blocker, calling his second year an important step forward in his overall development.

“I was very pleased with how my run game and the blocking came along in Year 2. I felt like I was still a very polished receiver in the pass game. There were a lot of weapons last year, so I kept hearing comments this offseason, ‘Why didn’t you get the ball as much?’” he said, according to The Athletic via Clutchpoints.

LaPorta also explained that he enters 2025 in much better physical condition. Last summer, he was still recovering from ankle surgery that limited his work, but this time he was able to enjoy a full offseason. He said that rest allowed him to recharge before focusing again on sharpening both his receiving and run-blocking contributions.

The tight end added that he is putting greater emphasis on seeing plays through the quarterback’s perspective. With Jared Goff leading the offense, LaPorta described his progress as not only knowing his own assignments but also understanding how he fits into the entire scheme. That evolution comes as Detroit prepares for one of its most highly anticipated offensive seasons in recent memory.

The Lions will kick off their campaign on September 7 against the Green Bay Packers, with LaPorta expected to be at full strength.