Whether an NFL team is looking to sell or buy at the NFL trade deadline, everybody has needs and weaknesses. A team's positional needs can stem from injuries, a lack of depth, or from the absence of star talent on the roster. Needs can also be both short-term and/or long-term.

Whatever the case is, every team has a chance to fill their biggest needs at the trade deadline, but at what positions will each program look to add talent to?

Baltimore Ravens

Needs: Edge, DT, WR

The Baltimore Ravens' biggest weakness hasn't necessarily been a single position group, but it has been the injury bug. Their roster has been depleted by injuries and it has caused them to be one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this year. Clearly, the team can't succeed when Lamar Jackson is sidelined.

The Ravens aren't in a position to contend this year like was expected coming into the season, but there are some long-term needs that they need to address. Edge rusher is the biggest need. The team hasn't been able to generate much pass rush at all, and they recently traded arguably their best pass rusher, Odafe Oweh. The team has also long searched for a true number one receiving option. Jackson can spread the ball around to different options, but the team would benefit from a clear-cut top receiver.

Buffalo Bills

Needs: WR, LB, S

On the offensive end, Josh Allen has carried a heavy burden for the Buffalo Bills for years. There are plenty of complementary receivers for the reigning MVP to throw to, but there aren't star playmakers in Buffalo's receiving corps. Allen can't do it on his own forever, so the Bills need to add receiving help. They traded for Amari Cooper at last year's deadline, but that transaction didn't amount to much.

The defense can also use some help. A linebacker to help in run support and a safety to fill the void left by Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp's injuries would help. The team is so desperate for a safety that they've resorted to bringing Jordan Poyer back into the fold. Poyer had a good career with the Bills, but he is well past his prime.

Cincinnati Bengals

Needs: Edge, IOL, CB

The Cincinnati Bengals' positional needs were clear coming into the season, and nothing has changed leading into the trade deadline. Offensive line woes resulted in Joe Burrow suffering an injury that is holding him out for the majority of the season. The defense has also prevented the team from being competitive.

There are holes all over the defense, but the most glaring weakness is at edge. That is even more so true because Trey Hendrickson is one of the biggest names on the trading block this year. Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season, pursued a trade in the offseason. While a deal never came to fruition, he could very well be moved mid-season. Hendrickson is the only player who really keeps the Bengals' defense afloat, but it seems unlikely that he has a long-term home in Cincinnati. On top of this, the Bengals rank last in rushing defense.

Cleveland Browns

Needs: OT, WR, CB

Despite their status at the bottom of the NFC North, the Cleveland Browns actually have a pretty good defense. Myles Garrett leads the unit and is surrounded by playmakers such as Denzel Ward and rookies Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham. Cornerback is the one spot on that end that could use a long-term boost, though. Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson once formed a young and exciting group of cornerbacks, but Newsome has since been traded and Emerson tore his Achilles tendon.

The offense is clearly where help is needed. It is unclear if Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders will be the answer at quarterback, but considering the team has tried out 41 different starters at the position this century, the Browns will give the rookies a chance to prove themselves.

Whichever young quarterback finishes out the season under center will need help, though. The team's receiving corps has underperformed this year, and the offensive line is one of the worst groups in the league. Joel Bitonio is the only offensive lineman worth playing, and even he is already 34 years old and a prime trade deadline candidate who could potentially be on the move.

Denver Broncos

Needs: LB, WR

The Denver Broncos have great depth. There isn't a clear-cut need on the roster, but they are in a position to add at the trade deadline and should probably do so ahead of a potential Super Bowl push. Linebacker has maybe been the worst position group on the roster thus far, but it hasn't prevented the Broncos from having arguably the best defense in the NFL.

Dre Greenlaw missed the team's first six games of the season because of injury and the eighth game on the schedule due to a suspension. Perhaps he will provide the boost the team needs, rather than a trade deadline acquisition. Bo Nix and the offense have looked great ever since their 33-point fourth quarter against the New York Giants in a comeback for the ages. However, there have been quarters of offensive stagnation this season, and another receiver might help the team find a little more consistency.

Houston Texans

Needs: IOL, OT, CB

The Houston Texans' defense is still elite. Considering what everybody saw out of C.J. Stroud during his rookie season, the offense has the potential to be elite, too. Offensive line issues are what have been holding the team back, though. Neither the tackles nor the interior offensive linemen are opening lanes up for running backs. They aren't giving Stroud ample time to throw the football and establish himself as a star, either. The team revamped the offensive line in the offseason, but their moves haven't paid off, and they need to keep adding to the trenches until they get it right.

Indianapolis Colts

Needs: LB, CB

The Indianapolis Colts have positioned themselves to be trade deadline buyers by becoming one of the best teams in the NFL seemingly out of nowhere this year. Daniel Jones has been a revelation. He has dropped the bust label and become the perfect quarterback to lead this team. He has plenty of receivers and tight ends to throw to, and Jonathan Taylor has been arguably the best running back in the league this year.

That means the Colts really only need to look to the defensive side for help at the deadline. They don't have any clear weaknesses, but they are a little bit thin at cornerback and linebacker.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Needs: DT, S, IOL

The Jacksonville Jaguars already made a big move for a cornerback when they traded for Greg Newsome. They can also expect more out of Travis Hunter at that position long term. The team will also likely start to get more out of Hunter at receiver, and the same can be said about the slumping but talented Brian Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars' most recent game was a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The team could use a boost all over the defense after that performance. Defensive tackle and safety are glaring spots that need some work.

Kansas City Chiefs

Needs: RB, Edge, DT

The Kansas City Chiefs can probably get away with a backfield that consists of Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Brashard Smith, considering they have the best player in the NFL in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Even so, their offense is that much more potent when the team has a great running back, and Pacheco and Hunt have regressed this season.

The Chiefs, who are in the midst of a dynasty and must continue maximizing Mahomes' prime, could also use defensive line help. Chris Jones is fantastic, but he doesn't have enough help getting after the quarterback or plugging running lanes.

Las Vegas Raiders

Needs: QB, WR, CB

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL. It will get a lot worse if they trade Jakobi Meyers. The receiver requested a trade in the offseason. It was denied, but the team has since reopened up trade talks surrounding Meyers. With how bad Geno Smith has played this year, too, the Raiders have to be considering what the future holds for their quarterback position. Furthermore, there are holes all over the defense. Cornerback is the biggest weakness on that end.

Los Angeles Chargers

Needs: OT, OG, DT

The Los Angeles Chargers came into the season hot, but injuries have led to their regression. If the Chargers are to salvage this season, they will need to bring in reinforcements. The offensive line, in particular, has been beat up and could use a boost. Joe Alt is back, but Rashawn Slater is still out for the year.

Miami Dolphins

Needs: DT, CB, WR

The Miami Dolphins have been trade deadline buyers in recent years, but they are more likely to sell talent this year. Still, the team has a lot of clear holes that they need to plug sooner rather than later. The Dolphins have been one of the worst teams against the run this season. They are thin at the defensive interior and need to add talent there as soon as possible. Cornerback has also been a suspect position group ever since the Jalen Ramsey trade.

Receiver has also become a recent position of need. Tyreek Hill suffered a nasty injury that not only ended his season prematurely but also significantly alters his future outlook. Jaylen Waddle has now heard his name in trade markets, and the Dolphins have long needed another receiver anyway.

New England Patriots

Needs: CB, Edge, WR

The New England Patriots spent the most money of any team adding talent in free agency. It has paid off so far, and if they were to continue bringing in talent at the trade deadline, it should be at the cornerback and edge positions. Carlton Davis has been one of the only free agent misses for New England. Perhaps he will eventually live up to his price tag, but even if that happens, Christian Gonzalez is always an injury red flag.

Teams can never have enough pass-rushing help, either. On offense, Drake Maye is having an MVP-caliber season, and one more receiver would help cement him as one of the best quarterbacks in football.

New York Jets

Needs: QB, WR, DL

Despite a bounce-back performance from Justin Fields a week after being benched, it has become clear that he is too flawed to be the New York Jets' long-term signal caller. Getting a quarterback at the trade deadline might not be feasible, but tanking the season for a high draft pick in which the team can draft a gunslinger is an option.

Both for the rest of the season and in the future, regardless of who is quarterbacking the team, the Jets need receiving help. Garrett Wilson is great, but there is almost no other pass catcher of note on the roster. Wilson is one of three true stars on the Jets roster, with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams being the other two. Both Gardner and Williams could use some help at their respective positions, too.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Needs: S, DT, WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey earlier in the year in a move that was questioned from the start. Therefore, the Steelers' issues at safety aren't much of a surprise. Overall, though, the Steelers' always great defense isn't as impressive as usual. They've really struggled against the run and could use some beef inside.

The team could also use another receiver. Again, this weakness isn't much of a surprise because after adding DK Metcalf in the offseason, the Steelers inexplicably decided to send George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. The Steelers' biggest trade deadline positional needs exist because of their own wrongdoings.

Tennessee Titans

Needs: WR, Edge, RB

Quite frankly, nearly every position group is a position of need for the Tennessee Titans. That is why Jeffrey Simmons and Cam Ward are the team's only players not on the trade table. Ward will struggle to get better if he doesn't have receivers who can help him out. The Titans' pass catchers haven't been able to get open, and they've struggled with drops when they have been open. Improvement in the running game would help take some of the weight off Ward's shoulders, too.

Arizona Cardinals

Needs: WR, OT, Edge

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't quite lived up to expectations so far in his young career. Many of his draft class peers at receiver have outperformed him. Even if Harrison improves from good to great, the Arizona Cardinals still need another pass catcher or two. The Cardinals have lost five straight games, so they really need help all over, though, both to get back on track this season and for the future outlook of the franchise.

Atlanta Falcons

Needs: LB, CB

The Atlanta Falcons gave fans hope with a Week 6 victory over the Bills. They've since lost to an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers team and a Dolphins squad that was on the brink of blowing things up. Their streaky season makes it tough to gauge how they will approach the trade deadline, but if they look to add, they should improve the linebacker and cornerback spots.

Carolina Panthers

Needs: Edge, CB, S

The Carolina Panthers' three biggest positional needs are on defense. That isn't to say the offense is perfect, but the defense is particularly bad, and the Panthers likely aren't ready to give up on Bryce Young quite yet. The team's biggest weakness is their inability to get after the quarterback. The lack of a pass rush has resulted in the defensive backs being challenged, too.

Chicago Bears

Needs: CB, DT, Edge

The Chicago Bears have added a lot of offensive talent over the last two years. Caleb Williams is surrounded by weapons, and the offensive line was revamped in the offseason. The next step in completing the rebuild will be adding to the defense. The run defense is improving, so perhaps defensive tackle isn't as big of a need as previously thought. The team still needs cornerback help, though.

Dallas Cowboys

Needs: S, CB, Edge

The Dallas Cowboys put up high-scoring totals every week. Their defense also gives up just as many points or more every week. The Micah Parsons trade has bitten them in the butt, and they are vulnerable to big plays deep down the field. While Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland are aggressive cornerbacks who can get interceptions, they are just as likely to give up huge plays and have been banged up this season. The Cowboys need defensive back help, particularly a safety or two who can prevent teams from taking the top off their defense.

Detroit Lions

Needs: CB, Edge

Obviously, the Detroit Lions' elite offense doesn't need any help. The team's run defense has been okay, too. If there is a place to add, it is in pass defense. Aidan Hutchison needs a pass rushing partner, and last season proved depth at edge would be smart to have, too. The Lions could use another cornerback to slow down opposing quarterbacks/receivers as well.

Green Bay Packers

Needs: CB, DT

Another blockbuster trade might be unlikely for the Green Bay Packers, considering they already dealt for Parsons. The team could use another outside cornerback, though, especially because such a player would allow Nate Hobbs to spend more time in the slot where he is best at.

Los Angeles Rams

Needs: WR, CB, LB

It has to be assumed that Les Snead will pull the trigger on yet another trade for the Los Angeles Rams. Snead is the most trade-happy general manager in the NFL, and he has already made a move in the days leading up to the trade deadline.

Los Angeles could use another receiver. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams may form the best receiver duo in the NFL, but there has been little production out of any other pass catchers. Cornerback was a greater need before the trade for Roger McCreary.

Minnesota Vikings

Needs: OT, OG, CB

Year in and year out, the Minnesota Vikings have offensive line issues. Their problems up front have been compounded by tons of injuries to the big boys. They need both depth and long-term options in the trenches. Cornerback is another position group that the Vikings haven't been able to figure out for quite some time. It may take a big trade to finally solve these problems in Minnesota.

New Orleans Saints

Needs: OG, WR, CB

The New Orleans Saints have finally handed the starting quarterback job over to Tyler Shough. The rookie who became famous for being drafted over Shedeur Sanders will have a chance to prove himself as New Orleans' long-term signal caller. Unfortunately, he won't have an easy path to doing so, as the Saints' roster is stripped of talent.

Offensive line help and another receiver are needed, especially because of Chris Olave's concussion history. The defense needs help, too, and cornerback stands out as a position of need.

New York Giants

Needs: CB, WR, OT

After replacing Russell Wilson with Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants became a fun team. Unfortunately, they've lost Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries. Those devastating blows leave the team thin at receiver and running back this year, although it may not be worth adding talent before those two return to health next year. The cornerback position is weak as well, as is the always questionable offensive line.

Philadelphia Eagles

Needs: CB, OG

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean burst onto the scene as rookies. Their success in their first season led to a Super Bowl title for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, DeJean has spent more time playing the nickel spot this year, so the Eagles could use another corner to line up outside. The depth of the always impressive offensive line has been tested at times this season, too.

San Francisco 49ers

Needs: Edge, CB, DT

The San Francisco 49ers had the largest spending deficit in NFL history in the offseason. After losing so much talent in free agency, their team has been bitten quite hard by the injury bug. They need reinforcements, and the edge spot most stands out as a positional need while Nick Bosa is out with a torn ACL.

Seattle Seahawks

Needs: TE, Edge, IOL

It came as a surprise to many when the Seattle Seahawks released Noah Fant. The team has done quite well without him, but neither Elijah Arroyo nor AJ Barner are a clear-cut top option at tight end. Depth in the secondary and on the offensive interior are other positions the Seahawks could look to add at.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Needs: OG, DT

No team has had worse injury luck than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. It hasn't stopped them from winning games, though. At some point, the injuries will be too much to overcome, so the Buccaneers need to bring in reinforcements through the trade market.

Finding players to replace Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, and Calijah Kancey in the trenches remains a priority for the Buccaneers. The receiving corps has also been ravaged by injuries, but the Buccaneers will have too many mouths to feed at receiver once everybody is healthy if they were to acquire another pass catcher.

Washington Commanders

Needs: Edge, LB, CB

The Washington Commanders have taken a step back this season. Their weaknesses were on display in their Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs. All three levels of the defense could use a boost, but the lack of a pass rush is what is most hurting the team.