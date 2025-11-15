A Detroit win came with an awkward sidebar. After scoring in Washington, Amon-Ra St. Brown mimicked a viral dance associated with President Donald Trump, who was in attendance.

Midweek, the Lions star addressed it on his podcast, saying he’d have copied any president’s trademark move if they were there, and apologized for the moment while keeping the focus on football and Detroit’s resurgent offense under Dan Campbell’s play-calling.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined St. Brown $12,172 for unnecessary roughness for smacking the facemask of Commanders lineman Daron Payne. Payne later retaliated with a punch that earned him an ejection and a one-game suspension.

The NFL fined Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown $12,172 for unnecessary roughness — smacking the facemask of Daron Payne, who later retaliated by punching St. Brown, earning an ejection and one-game suspension. Here’s the initial incident from Payne’s IG: pic.twitter.com/aMVsLkc3lW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The league’s decision underscores how tightly it is policing post-play conduct, especially when tempers flare after scores or scrums on the sideline.

For the Lions, St. Brown’s intensity fuels the passing game, but Detroit can’t afford free yards or missed time from its top target. Expect staff to emphasize composure in high-emotion moments, particularly with Philadelphia on deck and the margin for error shrinking in the NFC race.

Article Continues Below

On the field, the wider offensive reset still looks promising. Campbell’s takeover of play-calling produced cleaner sequencing and quicker answers versus pressure, with Jared Goff distributing in rhythm and explosives returning to the script.

St. Brown and Jameson Williams both cashed in, and the run-pass balance kept Washington on its heels. That’s the blueprint Detroit needs to travel.

St. Brown and OC John Morton were candid about the change. Morton stays fully involved in plan design while Campbell handles the trigger on game day. The unit opened with scores on eight straight possessions, a sign the process is aligned and the roles are clear.

If that operational clarity holds, Detroit can chase seeding without riding its defense to the breaking point.