On this Sunday Night, Sam LaPorta won’t suit up. The Lions tight end has been ruled out against the Eagles with a back injury after not practicing all week, per Adam Schefter. It’s his first missed game of the season and a significant blow to Detroit’s middle-of-the-field passing game, where LaPorta’s timing with Jared Goff has been a weekly outlet on third downs and in the red zone.

The attrition does not stop there. Ian Rapoport reported the Lions have downgraded Marcus Davenport, D.J. Reed, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Miles Frazier to out after they were not activated from injured reserve.

In addition, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is now questionable with an oblique issue. That cluster of absences tightens the margins against a Philadelphia team that thrives on depth and line play.

Without LaPorta, expect coordinator Ben Johnson to lean on Brock Wright as the primary in-line option, with Ross Dwelley mixing in on heavier personnel. The more likely pivot, though, is spreading the field and putting additional volume on Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, using quick-game concepts to keep Goff in rhythm and limit obvious passing downs. Kalif Raymond’s motion and return of stack releases could be key to creating free access against press looks.

Protection and discipline will decide whether Detroit can keep pace. The Eagles’ front punishes hesitation, so the Lions need early-down efficiency to avoid must-throw situations.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs can help there, particularly on duo and counter looks that stress Philadelphia’s second level. If Detroit sustains drives, the game script can protect a defense missing pieces and keep Jalen Hurts from dictating with tempo.

Special teams gains new importance with roster churn. Field position, hidden yards after fair catches, and clean operation on kicks will matter more in a game where each possession is at a premium. Detroit has found different ways to win this season, but Week 11 will require a smart plan, precise execution, and a little resilience from a depth chart taking late-week hits.