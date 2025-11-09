On Sunday morning, the Atlanta Falcons dropped to 3-6 with a brutal overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany. The Falcons controlled this game for most of the second half but ultimately fell victim to Jonathan Taylor touchdowns both toward the end of regulation and to end the game in overtime.

The Falcons' season is now officially on life support as it crosses its midway point, and the struggles are mounting for quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who had another rough day from an accuracy perspective on Sunday.

After the game, Falcons beat reporter Tori McElhaney took to X, formerly Twitter, with a concerning observation about the quarterback during his postgame press conference.

“I think that was the most downtrodden I have seen Michael Penix Jr. in a postgame press conference. Visibly frustrated with himself, seemingly as much as anything else,” reported McElhaney.

Penix Jr. certainly has a lot to be frustrated about, not only with his own play, which has been inconsistent at best throughout much of this season, but with the direction of the Falcons as a whole.

Tough times for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons entered this year with legitimate playoff expectations for the first time in a while, hoping to break their postseason drought, which has been in place since the 2017 season. While Atlanta got off to a 3-2 start, including picking up a win over the Buffalo Bills, the wheels have fallen off from there, as the Falcons have now dropped four straight games with this latest Colts loss.

Along the way, questions about head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's future with the franchise have run rampant, with many fans calling for both coaches to be dismissed immediately.

However, at this point, Arthur Blank and company have given no indication that such a move is on the horizon.

The Falcons will look to get back into the win column next week when they host the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET.