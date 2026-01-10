The Cleveland Browns had no significant stakes in their Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but it ended up being the biggest game of linebacker Devin Bush's career. However, it would also cost him $10,000.

Bush had the play of the game in the first quarter, when he intercepted a deflected pass and returned it for a 97-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, his final move, leaping backward into the end zone while grabbing his crotch, earned him a $10,000 fine, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported.

The celebration is one of the most common in the NFL over the last 20 years. It was popularized by former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who would leap into the end zone holding the ball high with one hand and his crotch with the other at the end of big runs.

Lynch most notably did the celebration at the end of his famous “Beast Quake” run against the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 playoffs.

As iconic as the celebration is, it is still frowned upon by the league. Players still occasionally do it as they leap into the end zone, but almost always receive a hefty post-game fine for the gesture.

Browns LB Devin Bush's fine caps off career year

Bush was one of three Browns to receive a post-Week 18 fine, joining Cedric Johnson and Sam Webb.

The fine puts a slight damper on Bush's touchdown, which was the best moment of his breakout season. The former first-round pick posted career-highs with 17 games started, 125 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and two touchdowns.

Bush's 125 tackles were second on the team behind star rookie Carson Schwesinger, who is the runaway leader for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bush battled through adversity to embark on his seventh-year outburst after getting arrested in the offseason on charges for which he would later be found not guilty.

The 27-year-old will now hit unrestricted free agency after inking a one-year, $3.2 million contract in 2025. The Browns are determined to re-sign him and are reportedly open to giving him a potentially lucrative long-term deal.