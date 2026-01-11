The winds of change are blowing through the FedExForum before the NBA Trade Deadline. After a tumultuous few seasons defined by injuries, suspensions, and unmet expectations, the Memphis Grizzlies are entertaining offers for Ja Morant. EVP Zach Kleiman is suddenly trying to fill a massive rotational void and redefine an identity, all while turning around a disappointing campaign. Contrast that with the ahead of schedule Portland Trail Blazers. They've shifted focus to Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe as foundational pieces, leaving Scoot Henderson out in the cold.

It's a dynamic that is leading to a few interesting conversations before the NBA Trade Deadline. For Memphis, the solution to one crisis may lie in Portland's surplus. Jaylen Wells has Jimmy Butler qualities, but the second-year wing cannot be asked to be a table setter. The same goes for rookie Cedric Coward. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey should be the starting frontcourt for the next three and a half seasons.

Losing Morant leaves a vacuum not just in scoring, but in paint pressure, rim attacks, and transition creation. Memphis does not need a caretaker point guard. The Grizzlies have that at home already. However, Scotty Pippen Jr., Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams are better suited to run the second unit. This team needs a new engine. Portland already has one sitting in pole position (Avdija), with a great reserve driver available (Sharpe). Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, and Yang Hansen provide the torque down low.

Oh, the Blazers are starting to hype up Damian Lillard's return as well. That is why Henderson is such a compelling target. The Grizzlies may have to settle for a young prospect (used, CPO) instead of a future first-round pick (new, showroom floor) when shopping around. Scoot remains one of the league’s most gifted pure athletes. The 21-year-old's first step, straight-line speed, and ability to collapse defenses are elite.

Henderson's threats change how opponents defend entire lineups, and Memphis has been built for years around that exact stress point. Morant’s rim pressure was the foundation of everything the Grizzlies did. This move brings in someone who offers a similar, if still unfinished, toolkit without the emotional baggage.

The mechanics could work surprisingly well, and the Grizzlies would have lots of cap room left for other upgrades. Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday are reportedly on the trade block, and their contracts come close to matching Morant's salary. Memphis can send Brandon Clarke to Portland as a replacement power forward, giving the Blazers a versatile frontcourt piece who complements their young wings.

If Morant is truly on his way out, the Grizzlies have a narrow window to reshape their franchise instead of scrambling to replace it. Scoot Henderson is not a sure thing, but in a league where elite athletic point guards rarely become available at a discount, he might be the closest thing Memphis will get to turning the page without tearing the book in half.