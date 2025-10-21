Week 8 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season is here before we know it as fantasy managers are prepping for another wild few days of surprises around the league. Much like the importance they carry on any given NFL roster, the kicker is a crucial position in fantasy football, often making the difference in close weekly matchups. Ahead of NFL's Week 8, we'll be taking a look at were the league's best kickers rank ahead of the action.

Luckily, Week 7 saw no injuries at the position and a solid day overall for kickers. Denver Broncos' Will Lutz became Sunday's star, nailing a 39-yard field goal to complete Denver's 33-point fourth quarter comeback. Green Bay Packers' backup Lucas Havrisik started his second career game in relief of Brandon McManus, hitting from 61 yards and breaking the Packers' franchise record.

With six new teams heading into the Week 8 bye, the rankings will certainly shift with players like Lions' Jake Bates, Rams' Joshua Karty, and Seahawks' Jason Myers sitting out this week. Let's take a look at our updated kicker rankings.

Top Fantasy Kickers – Week 8

We don't see much change at the stop of the rankings as Week 7 proved much of the same. Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey has been a machine this season, scoring 18.0 fantasy points in his second-best effort and averaging 12.0 points per outing. He'll have another big day on the docket kicking in Denver where he may be able to push his career long.

Los Angeles Chargers' Cameron Dicker, the NFL's most accurate kicker, is a close second behind Aubrey with his matchup against the Vikings this week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will also be looking to bounce back following their loss to Detroit, likely taking their anger out on the New Orleans Saints and getting Chase McLaughlin more looks than last time. Pittsburgh Steelers' Chris Boswell is looking at a solid matchup as well given Aaron Rodgers' return against the Green Bay Packers.

The biggest jump in rankings we've seen could be from San Francisco 49ers' kicker Eddy Pineiro, who notched another solid 11.0-point day against the Atlanta Falcons. It was Pineiro's third consecutive week scoring in the double-digits, moving him into second place with 75.0 total points on the season in one less game than Brandon Aubrey. The 49ers will face a tough defensive unit in Houston, but their offense behind Christian McCaffrey should produce points regardless of the matchup.

Other advantageous matchups will include Cincinnati's Evan McPherson taking on the New York Jets, who allow the most average fantasy points to kickers per game. Kansas City's Harrison Butker has had another consistent season and could see a high-scoring affair against the Washington Commanders this week. The same can be said of Denver Broncos' Will Lutz who could be in line for another shootout this week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Kickers rising quickly

With Green Bay Packers' Brandon McManus still ‘questionable' due to his quad injury, backup kicker Lucas Havrisik has been stellar in filling in for the 12-year veteran. The Packers may have a dilemma on their hands when McManus returns from injury, but the absence has seen Havrisik climb up the rankings very quickly. With the Packers taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, the would-be substitute teacher could see another big performance after breaking the Packers' franchise record.

Chicago Bears kicker Jake Moody has also seen a slight bump in the last few weeks with the Chicago Bears winning their last four consecutive games. Facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, their opponent is allowing the third-most average fantasy points to opposing kickers (9.33), so Moody could see another active game following his 15.0 and 14.0 performances the last two weeks.

Finally, the Atlanta Falcons have an extremely friendly matchup against the Miami Dolphins this week, who allow the most fantasy points to kickers (9.86) on average. Kicker Parker Romo is still adjusting to his new role, but he's perfect so far on his extra-point attempts and could see an increased workload against this inferior Dolphins' defense.

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – Week 8

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (@DEN) Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. MIN) Chase McLaughlin, TB (@NO) Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. GB) Eddy Pineiro, SF (@HOU) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. WAS) Ka'imi Fairbairn (vs. SF) Michael Badgley, IND (vs. TEN) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. NYJ) Tyler Loop, BAL (vs. CHI) Will Lutz, DEN (vs. DAL) Jake Moody, CHI (@BAL) Parker Romo, ATL (vs. MIA) Will Reichard, MIN (@LAC) Matt Prater, BUF (@CAR)

Week 8 BYE: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks