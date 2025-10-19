The Green Bay Packers have played sensational football at home this year, winning all three of their games at Lambeau Field. But as they take on the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, they are seeking their first road win of the season.

Packers’ Lucas Havrisik NAILS the 61-yard FG before the half! Its the longest FGM in Packers history 🤯🍿 pic.twitter.com/IN0kge1GKM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

It appeared the first-place Packers were given an easy assignment since the Cardinals had lost four consecutive games. However, those four losses were by a total of 9 points and the home team came out playing opportunistically on offense and with a determined mindset on defense. The Packers were held to two field goals in the first half by PK Lucas Havrisik and trailed by a 13-6 margin at halftime.

Havrisik's second field goal came with one second remaining on the clock in the second quarter. It was a record-setting 61-yard field goal, the longest three-pointer in Packers history.

The Packers found their offense in the second half and tied the score at 20-20 early in the fourth quarter when Jordan Love hit tight end Tucker Kraft with a 7-yard TD pass. The Packers took a late 27-23 lead on a 1-yard TD run by Josh Jacobs.

Packers had let previous road opportunities slip through their grasp

The Packers suffered a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns after leading well into the fourth quarter. They also played a 40-40 tie against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to his record-setting field goal, Havrisik also hit a 31-yard field goal. He has been handling the team's kicking chores since Brandon McManus has be out due to an injury to his right quad. He connected on both of his FG attempts in the Packers' Week 6 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals before his record-setting performance against the Cardinals.

The Packers will remain on the road in Week 8 when they travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is sure to be motivated to show his old team that he is still an effective leader.