The temperature in Green Bay is rising again, and not just because of another prime-time slog. With the Packers drifting after a 10-7 loss to the Eagles, conversation has turned to job security. That’s where the latest chatter lands: per The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Matt LaFleur is effectively coaching for his job the rest of the way.

New team president Ed Policy didn’t extend LaFleur or GM Brian Gutekunst last offseason, and the club looks stuck in the same No. 7-seed purgatory as recent years. Add the Micah Parsons trade as an all-in signal, and expectations are no longer theoretical.

From the building, the message was blunt. “I promise you that you’re not as frustrated as I am,” LaFleur said when asked about outside angst over the team’s recent play, via Matt Schneidman on X, formerly Twitter.

He reiterated that he’ll let others debate job status while he lives in the day-to-day, an answer that tracks with his postgame stance after the Eagles' defeat.

That loss re-lit old grievances. The offense bogged down in pivotal moments, including the fourth-and-1 shotgun call that Philadelphia sniffed out pre-snap.

The Packers are 5-3-1 and still very much alive in the NFC, but the path from here requires visible offensive growth, not just defense-first rock fights and field-position wins. LaFleur’s claim to calm the noise is simple: clean inventory, better sequencing, fewer self-inflicted wounds.

One voice that matters most sided with the coach. Jordan Love backed LaFleur unequivocally, saying his trust “is not wavering at all,” while accepting shared blame for the late-game failures.

He confirmed LaFleur dialed up the ill-fated fourth-down run because the look suggested a light box. The Eagles called it out, forced a fumble, and even a conversion would have been negated by an illegal formation. The sequence summed up Green Bay’s broader problem: intent without precision.

The next few weeks will become an audit of the process. If the Packers keep burning good defensive outings with 260-yard performances and stalled red-zone trips, the hot-seat whispers will only get louder.

If LaFleur can repoint the attack toward rhythm throws, early-down answers, and a run game that punishes light fronts, the narrative flips as fast as a two-minute drill.

With the Giants up next, the Packers need to win to keep LaFleur doing his job right.