The Green Bay Packers are a hard team to figure out heading into Week 11. Green Bay is 5-3-1 and still in the mix for the NFC playoffs. But the attitude around the Packers has changed after their brutal loss against the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Now rumors are beginning to swirl about Matt LaFleur's job being in danger.

The Athletic's Matt Schneidman believes that LaFleur is officially on the hot seat after Green Bay's latest defeat.

“I don't think it's far-fetched to say Matt LaFleur is coaching for his job the rest of the season,” Schneidman posted on social media on Monday night.

Schneidman followed up that post with a full on column on Tuesday, explaining why LaFleur could be in danger.

He noted that first-year team president Ed Policy did not move to extend LaFleur or GM Brian Gutekunst this offseason. Both LaFleur and Gutekunst are on the same timeline with their contracts expiring after the 2026 NFL season.

The Packers are in familiar territory, occupying the No. 7 seed in the playoffs if the season ended today. That's the same position they've been in the past two seasons.

LaFleur could also be under more pressure now that Green Bay traded for Micah Parsons, effectively going all in on the 2025 season.

How Matt LaFleur responded to job security question after MNF

LaFleur did not sound surprised when asked about his job security after Monday's brutal loss.

“I’ll leave that for everybody else to decide,” LaFleur said Monday night when asked about his job security. “I’ll just focus on the day-to-day. … I feel like you’re always coaching for everything in this league, you know? That’s just my mindset. It’s always been that way. You can’t ever exhale. You gotta always be pushing. That’s just my mindset and that will be my mindset ’til they tell me not to coach anymore.”

LaFleur has an overall coaching record of 72-36-1 with the Packers, so letting him go would not be an easy decision.

Ultimately, the Packers seem to want to see tangible improvement during the 2025 season. If Green Bay limps into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed again, they may need to go on a deep run to save LaFleur's job.

But for now, the Packers should takes things one game at a time. And that starts with a cupcake matchup against the Giants in Week 11.