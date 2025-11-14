It was a tough loss for the Green Bay Packers last week, and Christian Watson had a regret. But he and his teammates are trying to focus on the Giants. And here’s why Watson doesn’t want anybody freaking out about his Week 11 injury status.

Watson said it’s soreness, according to a post on X by Rob Demovsky.

“Packers WR Christian Watson was limited in practice today, but before anyone freaks out when they see the injury report, he said it’s “just sore” and still considers himself in the “ramp-up stage” of his return. When asked if he expects to play Sunday, he said: “Oh yeah.”

Also, Demovsky posted about how Watson is looking at things.

“Watson said he’s told the training staff: “I like being football sore, not ACL/knee sore.”

Packers WR Christian Watson trying to stay on the field

It could be a good week for Watson. That’s if the Packers will throw him the ball.

“Genius” head coach Matt LaFleur has schemed the talented Watson into a part-time performer with exactly four targets in each of his three games. Watson has responded with a career-high 23.5 yards per catch. And it seems like the Packers are wasting his abilities.

Still, the Packers should employ him better against the Giants, according to NBC Sports.

“The competition remains as weak as ever,” Rivers McCown wrote. “And this week, you get to use him against the Giants’ woeful defense coming off a Brian Daboll firing … Really, it’s Matt LaFleur‘s fault. But we do not hold the elites accountable for their actions, and so I have no choice but to continue to say “Christian Watson is the best player in this offense and someday this dolt will figure that out.”

That’s the thing. The Packers haven’t moved the football in two weeks. And yet they have quite a weapon sitting in the garage, waiting to be summoned.

It’s the type of game where the Packers can take it by the throat if they get a big early lead. That will force Jameis Winston into throwing hazard passes, and the picks will come. So why not uncork a couple of long balls to Watson and get things squared away in the first half?