The Green Bay Packers had a chance to remain in first place in the NFC North last week in a confrontation with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers defense certainly did the job, holding Jalen Hurts and his teammates to one touchdown and 10 points, but the offense was held in check at Lambeau Field as Green Bay dropped a 10-7 decision.

The season moves along and the Packers (5-3-1) will have a chance to get back in the victory column against the struggling New York Giants (2-8). New York fired head coach Brian Daboll earlier this week and the team has been battered with key injuries. After the defeat at the hands of the Eagles, Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley expects the Packers offense to put on a show against the Giants.

He thinks that head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love will have an opportunity to do a lot of damage against New York. “I've got confidence our offense is going to go out — and this is no disrespect to the Giants — and we’re going to score a lot of points,” Hafley said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “(LaFleur) is one of the best head coaches in all of the NFL and one of the best play callers.”

Packers still have offensive firepower

Article Continues Below

While they did not show it in Week 10 against the Eagles, the Packers still have the weapons to move the ball up and down the field on a consistent basis.

It starts with quarterback Jordan Love, who has completed 197 of 286 passes for 2,247 yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He will try to do quite a bit of damage through the air with wideouts Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson. All three are on the injury report as Doubs (chest) was a full participant in practice Thursday. Golden (shoulder) and Watson (knee/hamstring) were both limited participants.

Running back Josh Jacobs has rushed for 608 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first nine games of the season.