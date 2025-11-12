The Green Bay Packers must be feeling down after Monday Night Football. Green Bay fell to 5-3-1 after losing an ugly game against Philadelphia on Monday. Now the Packers got some more bad news about one of their injured offensive linemen.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Elgton Jenkins suffered a leg fracture and it's highly unlikely that he'll return during the 2025 NFL season, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Green Bay placed Jenkins on injured reserve on Tuesday, which guaranteed that he would miss the next four games.

It seems that Jenkins' leg fracture is serious enough that a return during the playoffs is doubtful. Now the question becomes how will the Packers fill the void left by Jenkins on their offensive line.

Sean Rhyan stepped in to take some snaps in his place shortly after Jenkins' injury. He seems like the logical replacement at center for Green Bay.

Meanwhile, former first-round pick Jordan Morgan should be able to slide in at right guard.

But now that the Packers know that Jenkins likely is not coming back, they can also scour the free agency market for more options.

Packers fans should expect the team to add a player to their practice squad at some point to help replace Jenkins.

How much will the loss of Elgton Jenkins hurt the Packers?

But how much will the loss of Jenkins hurt the Packers?

It is never easy to lose a starting center in the NFL. Especially a Pro Bowler like him.

At the very least, the Packers will suffer from a lack of depth on their offensive line. If the team remains healthy that should not be too big of an issue. But if even one more player goes down, it could become a significant issue.

Chemistry is a major factor for how well offensive lines play together. Adding a new player late in the season, or the playoffs, could get quite risky.

But perhaps more important is Green Bay putting together enough wins in the regular seaosn to compete for the NFC North title.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 11 matchup against the Giants.