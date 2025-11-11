The Green Bay Packers dropped a tough, close game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. The Packers scoring offense was nonexistent, dropping to lows this season not seen since 1978. Following the game, Green Bay's Christian Watson expressed a one-word message on social media.

“Yes,” Watson said on X, formerly Twitter, responding to a question whether he should have made an important catch in the game. Watson missed a pass on a third-down play that hit his helmet.

Green Bay lost to Philadelphia, 10-7. The Packers didn't score until very late in the game. Green Bay is now third in the NFC North standings, with a 5-3-1 overall record on the campaign.

Packers need to find some answers on offense

The Packers are having an excellent season on defense. Green Bay's defense is doing more than enough to win games. The offense, though, is not.

In a loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Packers could muster just 10 points. Then in a loss to the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay posted just 13. Then came 7 in the loss on Monday to the Eagles.

It is frustrating Packers players, including quarterback Jordan Love.

“I know as a defense, they definitely have every reason to look at us and say, ‘What are you guys doing? You guys need to figure it out and help us out and put up some more points,' because they're doing a great job,” Love said, per ESPN. “It's frustrating, but we'll stay together. We'll keep the energy high and find ways to get better and be better as an offense.”

Green Bay managed just four yards per play against the Eagles. There were several drops by the Packers receivers, which had not occurred much this season before this game.

“We're midway through the season, we can't just keep saying, ‘All right, we're going to address it,'” Packers running back Josh Jacobs said. “We've got to find actual answers to our problems. I honestly don't know what those answers [are]. I feel like everybody's got to dig deep and have the belief and give more. I mean, it's not easy. We can't live off of what we did last year or nothing like that, we've got to be in the moment.”

The Packers next play the New York Giants Sunday.