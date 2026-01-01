Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love dealt with concussions symptoms after Week 16. He's since watch his team add Trevon Diggs ahead of the postseason. But will Love return to starter for the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings?

Love cleared concussion protocol, signaling the first step to his return. Except the Packers will sit him on Sunday, leaving Malik Willis to lead the offense once again.

Love, though, has a hunger in his eyes that offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich sees. He explained the “hungry” version of Love via Rob Demovsky of ESPN — which is a side the OC loves.

“I like the look in Jordan’s eye. He’s hungry, he’s ready, he’s looked good in practice,” Stenavich said.

Jordan Love is out, but will Packers play Trevon Diggs?

Meanwhile, many Packer fans are wondering if Diggs makes his debut on Sunday for the regular season finale.

Diggs went from Dave and Busters to catching a flight to the Packers' facility. Will he suit up?

The newest cornerback told reporters he's willing to play, even despite Green Bay playing a rather meaningless game.

Trevon Diggs was about to take his kids to Dave & Busters when he found out the Packers claimed him on waivers. Quickly reached out to Micah Parsons & caught a flight to Appleton. He got in around 9 last night. Diggs said he can play Sunday, if that’s what Packers want. pic.twitter.com/9ZVZUwfQrr — weston hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 1, 2026

Diggs reunites with fellow former Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons — added via trade before the regular season. Parsons, though, tore his ACL and won't join his past Dallas teammate anytime soon for the rest of the 2025 season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur likely will rest Diggs for Sunday and keep him ready for the playoffs. Green Bay is staring at a rematch with the Chicago Bears for the NFC postseason opener at Soldier Field. Chicago currently is in the driver's seat for the No. 2 seed. Except a Bears loss and Philadelphia Eagles win solidifies a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for G.B.