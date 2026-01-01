The Green Bay Packers acted quickly, claiming cornerback Trevon Diggs off waivers on Wednesday in a late-season roster move, less than 24 hours after his release from the Dallas Cowboys. The move immediately drew a concise two-word reaction from All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “We’re back.”

The post was all about two former Dallas defensive cornerstones crossing paths again as teammates in Green Bay. Parsons, whom the Packers acquired in August and later signed a four-year, $188 million extension, will not share the field with Diggs this postseason after tearing his ACL in Week 15.

Diggs spent six seasons with the Cowboys after the team selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His peak came in 2021, when he earned First TeamPro honors and recorded an NFL-leading 11 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. That season was also the first time since 2011 that Dallas had two defensive players, Diggs and Parsons, named First Team All-Pro. Diggs followed that breakout with Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2022 and finished his Cowboys tenure with 240 tackles, 20 interceptions, and 63 pass deflections.

Multiple factors drove Diggs’ exit from Dallas, regardless of his resume. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer described the decision as a “culmination of multiple factors,” referring to both performance and off-field issues. One confirmed incident occurred on Christmas Day in Washington, D.C., when Diggs stayed behind after a game against the Commanders despite team protocol requiring players to travel back together.

Dallas had already paid all of Diggs’ guaranteed money, and his contract carried no guaranteed salary beyond 2025, making the timing of the move financially manageable.

Injuries have unfortunately been a big part of Diggs’ recent seasons, too. Since signing a five-year, $97 million extension in July 2023, he has appeared in just 21 games over three seasons. He played only two games in 2023 before suffering an ACL tear and appeared in eight games this season, recording 25 tackles with no interceptions or passes defended. He posted a 56.1 overall grade this season, ranking 80th among 113 qualifying cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Green Bay claimed Diggs with full awareness of both the risk and the need. The Packers enter Week 18 holding a 9-6-1 record and the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs. While their defense allowed just 192.1 passing yards per game — seventh-best in the league — the secondary totaled only seven interceptions.

Injuries have only added to the challenges, as cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Kamal Hadden are both unavailable. Hobbs is unlikely to return due to a knee injury, and Hadden is done for the season with an ankle injury. Green Bay signed Jaylin Simpson and Shemar Bartholomew from the practice squad on Tuesday.

By claiming Diggs, the Packers assumed responsibility for his Week 18 base salary of $472,000, plus a $58,823 active-game bonus if he suits up against the Minnesota Vikings. It remains unclear if Diggs will see the field right away, particularly as the team may limit his snaps, having already secured a playoff spot.