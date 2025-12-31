The Dallas Cowboys shockingly released cornerback Trevon Diggs this week. The real reason is still unclear, but Jerry Jones felt that his team was better off without Diggs a part of it.

One day after his release, the Green Bay Packers claimed the defensive back off waivers. Diggs has the potential to be a great addition to a defense that has been very good all season long. Diggs' former teammate, Micah Parsons, tore his ACL recently and will not get a chance to play alongside him this season. If all goes well for Diggs, he could remain a future piece for this team. It seemed that he was destined to realign with Parsons after he hired the same agent after his release from Dallas.

In eight games this season, Diggs has 25 tackles (18 solo), adding seven assists. He does not have a pass deflection or an interception, which is what he is accustomed to doing. In 2021, Diggs picked off 11 passes but has just six since.

With Nate Hobbs injured and Kamal Hadden on the IR, Diggs could find a way to get some playing time right away. Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine should remain the two starters on the outside.

The Packers are hoping to get back on track against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, despite not having much to play for. Crazy enough, the tie against the Cowboys earlier in the season is what is saving the Packers from missing out on the playoffs. Since they avoided the loss, the Vikings (8-8) cannot surpass the Packers in win percentage even with the ability to both end the year with nine wins. It isn't fun, but a tie can save your season, as it potentially can for Green Bay. With the Packers locked into the 7th seed, this team has nothing to lose or gain from this game in Week 18.