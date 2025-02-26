Due to frustrations with the Green Bay Packers and Jaire Alexander, it appears that the team is ready to move on from the defensive star, according to a recent report. While the disconnect between the Packers and Alexander continues, the team has “had trade conversations” with the 28-year-old according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Sources: The #Packers have had trade conversations centered around star CB Jaire Alexander and they are open to moving him for the right price,” Rapoport wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Alexander, still just 28 and a two-time Pro Bowler, is considered to be the most decorated CB available.”

Another component of the report that Rapoport mentioned in a continuation of the original post was that Alexander's contract is “very tradeable.”

“Jaire Alexander’s contract, which was front-loaded, has just two years and $37M left — very tradable,” Rapoport wrote.

Packers' Brian Gutekunst speaks about Jaire Alexander's situation

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke about the situation with Alexander as he was asked plainly if he would be on the team this upcoming season. When speaking at the NFL Combine, he wouldn't give a straightforward answer, according to Tom Silverstein.

“We’ll see. We’re working through that,” Gutekunst said on Alexander's future in Green Bay. “We’ll work through that as we go along. We have to get him out there more.”

“There’s a lot of frustration on his part, he wants to be out there badly,” Gutekunst continued. “Not being able to be out there at his best is frustrating to him. And obviously, we’re better with him, but we’ll see.”

Gutekunst also was asked Tuesday if he had spoken with Alexander about a possible deal, which he would deny.

“We’ve never allowed agents to go out and talk to teams, (although) I think that happens anyway,” Gutekunst said. “Jaire has a great agent, and if we ever went down that route, he would be very easy to work with. I don’t really expect that. If we were going to do that, it would be a conversation between me and the other team.”

It remains to be seen if Alexander will be with the Packers next season as the team looks to improve after an 11-6 season.