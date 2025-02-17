Heading into the 2025 NFL calendar year, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Green Bay Packers is the future of star cornerback Jaire Alexander with the organization.

Initially drafted by the team all the way back in 2018, Alexander has played every single snap of his career with the Packers, but after consecutive seasons of playing just seven games apiece, some wondered if one side or the other – maybe both – could be looking to move on heading into 2025.

While Alexander didn't make any public comments when he was cleaning out his locker, his general manager, Brian Gutekunst, did, even if he didn't make a big statement either way about the Louisville product's future amid a “frustrating” period of his career.

“I know it's been really, really frustrating for not only him as a player but us as a club,” Gutekunst said via ESPN. “When you have a player who's done what he's done for us in the past and then not being able to get him out on the field consistently, that's tough. You know it's tough on the player, tough on the organization.”

Once considered a premier pass defender who could play inside or out, travel with top receivers, and even blitz the quarterback a little bit as a change-of-pace outside rusher, it makes sense that both sides would be frustrated by Alexander's inability to see the field over the past few years.

While his absence has allowed the Packers to get a better look at some of their depth pieces, with Keisean Nixon really coming into his own as a former first-round pick, Alexander's absence has unquestionably been felt in Green Bay, to the point where ESPN's Rob Demovsky is reporting that internal sources are “expressing frustration” with his lack of availability.

“There are strong indications that Alexander's time with the Packers will end without him playing another down. Multiple team sources have privately expressed their frustration with Alexander's inability to stay healthy and/or play through injuries,” Demovsky wrote. “For the second-straight season, Alexander appeared in seven of 17 regular-season games.

“He did not play after Nov. 17 — despite practicing on a semi-regular basis — went on injured reserve the final week of the season and underwent knee surgery on what he said was a torn PCL. Still, he finished second on the team in pass breakups (seven) and tied for second in interceptions (two).”

Is there a world where the two sides could come back together and make things work into the future? Sure, at 28, Alexander still has a long NFL runway and could play well into the decade either on the outside or in the slot.

Unfortunately, for that to happen, the two sides would likely have to agree on an amended contract, which probably isn't something Alexander would agree to, what with his own apparent frustration with the Packers is no secret within NFL circles.