Anthony Richardson is still a member of the Indianapolis Colts, but it remains to be seen for how long that will last.

Drafted fourth overall by Indianapolis in 2023, Richardson recorded just two pass attempts last season after being replaced as the Colts' starter by offseason signing Daniel Jones, sparking rumors the 23-year-old quarterback would be on his way out of the organization.

That has yet to happen, although if it does, the Green Bay Packers could be the team to watch.

“[Colts general manager Chris] Ballard met with Richardson's representative during the scouting combine and authorized him and his client to speak with other teams in regard to a potential trade,” ESPN's Stephen Holder wrote. “No deal is imminent and it's unclear whether one will materialize. A source told ESPN the Green Bay Packers are among the teams most interested, given their uncertain backup quarterback situation.”

The Packers likely have few doubts about their starting quarterback, Jordan Love, who has played no fewer than 15 games in each of the three seasons since he succeeded Aaron Rodgers. However, Green Bay lost backup Malik Willis to the Miami Dolphins, who signed Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million contract this offseason.

If there ever was a perfect recruiting pitch to Richardson and his agent, Willis would likely be that for the Packers. After two seasons in Tennessee, including a few ugly starts as a rookie, Willis was acquired by Green Bay. With the Packers, despite throwing for fewer than 1,000 yards and only starting three games over two seasons, he excelled in his limited time, earning himself a big deal in free agency.

Richardson, who is entering the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract, would likely be open to that kind of career rehabilitation after three rough years in Indianapolis.