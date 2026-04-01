The Green Bay Packers have already been busy during the 2026 offseason. Green Bay made some big moves in NFL free agency and even pulled off a big trade involving Rashan Gary. One Packers fan even compared one under-the-radar free agent signing to a famous kick returner.

Packers insider Wes Hodkiewicz responded to some fan questions in a recent mailbag article. On fan, Tim from Olathe, Kansas, compared Skyy Moore to Desmond Howard after an impressive 2025 campaign.

“Wes, those of us in the Kansas City area are quite familiar with Skyy Moore. He was a second-round pick and possessed some Desmond Howard-like qualities,” Tim wrote. “Unfortunately, he lost his confidence when he struggled fielding punts cleanly, could not get on the same page as Patrick Mahomes, and simply became a forgotten man. If ever someone needed a chance of scenery, it was Moore. I doubt Moore will add much as a WR, but he is capable of winning games on special teams like Howard did.”

Hodkiewicz seemed to agree with the Howard comparison for Moore.

“It does feel like Moore found something like year in San Francisco whether it's a matter of confidence, experience or simply a young player coming into his own,” Hodkiewicz wrote.

Howard spent 11 seasons in the NFL from 1992-2002. His primary role was a kick and punt returner. Howard's best season arguably came in 1996, his lone campaign with the Packers, where he had 58 punt returns for 875 return yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers signed Moore in the early stages of free agency. He flashed some potential as a returner in 2025, logging 1,377 total return yards on 77 total attempts.

Moore's best chance of making the final roster in Green Bay could be as a returner. Hopefully Moore can make a good impression during training camp.