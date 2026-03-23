The Green Bay Packers appear to be mostly finished in free agency. But the draft still beckons. And here is the Packers’ seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock simulator after NFL free agency.

The Packers have to wait until Pick No. 52 to begin fleshing out their weak spots. They need help at guard, defensive interior, linebacker, and cornerback.

Here’s what the PFF simulator offered for their 2026 selections. A word of warning with this simulation. The PFF simulator chirped out nothing but cornerbacks and tackles. And that only fills one of the team’s needs. And cornerback is the least of their four needs.

So, there’s that.

Round 2, Pick 52: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

The Packers get a nice selection despite wading through 51 picks to get to their slot. Abney profiles as an NFL starter, according to NFL.com.

“Feisty boundary corner with the makeup to slide inside and become a problem for offenses as a pro nickelback,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Abney’s coverage IQ and competitiveness are loud on tape. He pairs impressive instincts and recognition with the ball skills of a receiver. He’s physical in press, but he loses ground and picks up penalties when it hits the third level.

“His top-end speed and closing quickness from depth are average. He’s also average in mirroring a shifty release, so rookie reps inside could be a little bumpy. Abney profiles as a zone-match nickelback with a physical press presence.”

So that could be a problem. The Packers are built to win in 2026, and don’t need to wait for a cornerback to fit the mold.

However, there’s hope for better things. A deep cornerback class could push Abney down the board and make him a bargain pick in Round 2. Clutch plays put him in a different conversation, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Abney II made a bunch of clutch plays for ASU this season,” Tanner Cappellini wrote. “The most prominent was his game-winning interception against the West Virginia Mountaineers.”

However, size is an issue. Abney stands only 5-foot-10, and that helped push him down to No. 9 on the cornerback list, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“After watching Abney work through his junior tape, I came away convinced this is a player who will carve out a real career in the NFL, though not necessarily as a perimeter lockdown corner,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote.

Round 3, Pick 84: CB Devin Moore, Florida

Size is no problem for Moore. He’s 6-3 and weighs 198 pounds. Perhaps combining him with the drafting of Abney makes some sense because of their physical differences.

Moore isn’t as highly rated. But he has nice attributes, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Moore's combination of length, coverage versatility, and run support gives a defensive coordinator real options,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “He fits best in a scheme that leans on Cover 3 or Cover 1 and wants a long, physical corner on the boundary who can press at the line and carry vertical routes without needing consistent safety help over the top. His man and zone coverage grading both fall in strong territory, so he should not be pigeonholed as strictly a press-man player.”

However, he’s not a speed merchant. And there is an injury concern.

“The concern is whether the body will cooperate,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Three years of recurring injuries is not something you can dismiss, and the sports hernia that affected his combine performance adds another line to a medical file that already gives team doctors plenty to consider.”

Round 4, Pick 120: CB Tecario Davis, Washington

The cornerback roundup continues as Davis joins the PFF mock fray. He has starter potential, according to NFL.com.

“Davis is more disruptive than productive with size, length, and strength to reroute releases from press. He slams catch windows closed when he’s in the neighborhood. While his physical traits make a wideout’s job tougher, their route-running prowess can do the same to Davis.

“He’s average matching breaks and more complicated routes tend to shake him. His long arms help him defend throws from deep zone and make tackles in the open field. An NFL staff should be able to coax more consistent run support from him.”

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It’s possible Davis could eventually move to free safety. That would make this pick a little more palatable for the Packers fans.

Round 5, Pick 160: T Austin Barber, Florida

Things worked for Barber in the 2025 college season. And he stood out as a pro-capable tackle, one of the best in the SEC.

The pros start with size, according to draftnation.com.

“Barber is all of his 6'6″ and 315 lbs., and utilizes his strength and length to lock down his edge on pass rushes and lead the team as a mauling run blocker,” Draft Nation wrote. “He’s prototypical size for the position with ample arm length and solid techniques, making it hard for edge rushers to get around him or swim and spin underneath him. He routinely gobbles them up.”

However, Barber’s lack of NFL-level athleticism could give him problems against the better pass rushers. He will need footwork improvements to settle in as a first-year starter in the league.

Round 6, Pick 201: T Nolan Rucci, Penn State

What can Rucci get out of his 6-8, 305-pound frame in the NFL? One issue could be how he handles power rushers, according to bleacherreport.com.

“Below-average functional strength and anchor consistency limit Rucci against power, but his physical profile and developmental runway give him a realistic path to ascending into a swing tackle role in the NFL with added mass and refinement,” Brandon Thom wrote.

Weight room work may determine the length of Rucci’s NFL stay.

Round 7, Pick 236: CB DJ Harvey, USC

This isn’t a guy who will lock it down on the outside, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Harvey's best football will come in a zone-heavy scheme that lets him play with his eyes on the quarterback and break on the ball,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The coverage instincts and ball skills are real, and they translate well to a Cover 3 or Cover 4 system where he can use his processing ability rather than win with raw athleticism.”

Round 7, Pick 255: TFa’alili Fa’amoe, Wake Forest

The size is solid, at 6-5 and 311 pounds. But there are areas of concern, according to NFL.com.

“He rarely wins with leverage but has reps where he generates movement,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “On other reps, he ends up on the ground or fails to sustain blocks due to a lack of positioning and footwork. He has a firm pass punch and inconsistent reactive quickness to mirror sudden counters and inside moves.”