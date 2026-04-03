At this stage of the NFL offseason, most teams have their quarterback plans mostly figured out. However, the Green Bay Packers are still in need of a Jordan Love backup plan.

The Packers saw originally QB2 sign with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. Then, potential target Kirk Cousins joined the Las Vegas Raiders. While the quarterback options are dwindling, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo could be in the Packers' sights, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“The Packers also need a veteran backup,” Florio said. “They were interested in Cousins. Perhaps they could also be interested in Garoppolo.”

Of course, Florio is just speculating there. But it's easy to connect the dots between Garoppolo and the Packers. Many of his other suitors, such as the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals have gone in a different direction. A return to the Los Angeles Rams is a possibility, but Garoppolo will wait for the best opportunity available. With Green Bay in desperate need of a backup, maybe that opportunity comes with the Packers.

If so, Garoppolo would be bringing two Super Bowl titles and 12 years of NFL experience to Green Bay. Over his 85 games total, the quarterback has gone 43-21 as a starter, throwing for 15,828 yards, 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.

Ultimately, the Packers have gone all-in on Love. Their franchise will go as far as he does. But if an injury were to occur, Green Bay doesn't want to fall out of the hunt. Adding a quarterback like Garoppolo to the mix gives the Packers a proven option under center no matter the situation.