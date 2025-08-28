Green Bay Packers star quarterback Jordan Love was optimistic about how he's progressing in his injury recovery.

Love underwent thumb surgery during the summer. He continues to wear a brace on his surgically repaired left thumb while handing off balls with his right hand.

Preparing for the 2025 season opener, Love said that he has “no concerns” going into it. However, he expressed that he will need to protect the thumb by donning a brace similar to what he has worn in practice.

“It'll be some weeks having to brace it up and just keep it protected,” Love said Thursday, via ESPN. “It's one of those things, we'll play it by ear, as I start getting into games and seeing how it feels, as you get back to live contact. But there'll be some time having that brace still.”

“If you have no stability there, you have no strength as well. So it was pretty much just a limp thumb. I couldn't really do much with it, and it's just something that I wasn't, before the season, I'm not trying to be dealing with that throughout the course of the season. Who knows if that would have kept getting reinjured, kept getting messed up, and who knows how that would have been going through a whole season? So I think, and the doctors' opinion was, just go ahead and get the surgery knocked out and try to get back to as 100 percent as possible for the season.”

What lies ahead for Jordan Love, Packers

It's clear that Jordan Love will not allow the hand injury to hold him back from playing this season for the Packers.

Love is coming off a solid 2024 campaign, only missing two games due to an MCL sprain. He completed 268 passes for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns, leading Green Bay to a 9-6 record in his starts. However, their season ended in the NFC Wild Card Round after losing 22-10 to the eventual Super Bowl 59 champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers will prepare for their season opener, being at home. They host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at 3:25 p.m. ET.