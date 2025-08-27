The 2025 Green Bay Packers will compete in a fiery NFC North division, and one insider recently suggested that quarterback Jordan Love could be one of the sport’s best signal callers this season.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, a strong offensive line and an improved receiving corps could help land Love in the MVP conversation.

“It sounds like Love will be fully healthy and ready to go for Week 1, even after having a procedure a couple of weeks ago to treat an injury to the thumb of his non-throwing hand. Remember that Love injured his knee in last season's opener against the Eagles in Brazil and took a while to get back to full health,” Graziano wrote.

“Remember also that the Packers had the youngest roster in the league last season and still finished in the top five in defensive EPA and defensive efficiency in the first year of a new defensive system. They drafted Matthew Golden in the first round to add a potential true No. 1 WR to Love's already deep wide receiver corps. They also have depth at tight end, an impact running back in Josh Jacobs and a strong offensive line. And of their seven losses last season, six came to the Lions, Vikings and Eagles — the top three teams in the NFC.”

“If the Packers can improve their performance against the league's top contenders and Love can stay healthy, they are set up to win a lot of games this season. And if they do that, their quarterback is going to be a top MVP candidate.”

Across 15 games in 2024, Love tossed 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The California native also recorded 3,389 passing yards while completing roughly 63 percent of his passes.

The Packers will host the Detroit Lions in Week 1 as Love attempts to earn an early statement win.

