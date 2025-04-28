The Green Bay Packers have made several big moves this offseason, and they may not be done just yet. With the 2025 NFL draft in the books, star cornerback Jaire Alexander is still on the team, despite reports indicating that the Packers are looking to trade him before the start of the upcoming campaign. General manager Brian Gutekunst recently weighed in on Alexander's status, providing a murky update on his situation.

Alexander has only played in 14 total games over the past two seasons, and while he remains one of the top cornerbacks in the league when he's on the field, it seems like the team is ready to cut bait with him. To this point, a deal has not materialized, and Gutekunst said that as of right now, nothing has changed with Alexander, indicating the team is still looking to move on from him.

“No. I'm just saying nothing's changed,” Gutekunst said after the draft. “No updates. We'll proceed as we go for right now, and we'll see how it goes.”

Brian Gutekunst, Packers still exploring potential Jaire Alexander trade

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.
While Green Bay could move on from Alexander, they didn't exactly make moves indicating their desire to replace him in free agency and the draft. Gutekunst and the front office signed Nate Hobbs in free agency, but they didn't take a cornerback until the seventh round of the 2025 draft when they picked Micah Robinson of Tulane football with the No. 237 selection.

Alexander's large four-year, $84 million contract will make it more difficult for the Packers to trade him, but a team banking on him being able to stay on the field and play at an All-Pro level could take a flier on him if Green Bay is willing to eat some of the money on his deal. For now, a trade does not seem imminent, but with the draft in the rearview mirror, it wouldn't be a surprise if moving on from Alexander becomes Gutekunst's primary objective before training camp gets underway.