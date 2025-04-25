The 2025 NFL Draft is underway as teams around the league make picks to acquire potential future superstars for their teams. Before the event being hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin, started, former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews took a moment to troll the Chicago Bears.

Matthews, who played for the Packers for 10 seasons, went off script and delivered a message to all those in attendance. The 38-year-old former linebacker built up the suspension by creating a fake quote given to him by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Matthews then belted into the mic, “My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!”

Clay Matthews oh my goodness no way 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LJP0tpSulw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 25, 2025

Considering the NFL Draft is being held in Green Bay, of course, nearly everyone in attendance erupted in cheers and laughter. The Packers and Bears arguably have the biggest rivalry in sports. Matthews was clever to pretend that the President of the United States gave him a message, as he had everyone on the edge of their seat.

The Packers ended the 2024-25 campaign with an 11-6 record. They did make a playoff appearance, however, it was a short run, as Green Bay suffered a defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. Once the season concluded, the organization earned the No. 23 pick overall in the NFL Draft.

It's not entirely clear what direction the Packers will go in the first round of the draft. Many believe the offense would largely benefit from acquiring a true superstar wide receiver. Although Green Bay's passing game is led by Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs, the team could use an upgrade at the wideout position to help quarterback Jordan Love.

That talent may not be available to Green Bay at pick 23, though. The Packers could go in a wide range of directions, as defensive end, cornerback, and offensive line are considered needs for the team.