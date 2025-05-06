Green Bay Packers NFL Draft selection Savion Williams is getting compared to some pretty impressive players. The new Packers wide receiver is getting compared to Deebo Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson, per a ESPN report.

“Williams had as many rushing touchdowns (six) as he did touchdown catches last season, making him one of only two FBS players (and the only receiver) with at least six rushing and receiving touchdowns in the 2024 season,” ESPN writer Rob Demovsky wrote. “He averaged 6.3 yards on 51 rushing attempts as a senior and got snaps and handoffs in the backfield as both a traditional running back and as a wildcat quarterback.”

Williams played his college football at TCU. In 2024, the new Packers wideout finished the college season with 60 receptions for 611 yards. He also caught six touchdown passes.

Williams was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by Green Bay.

The Packers need wide receivers to help Jordan Love

The Packers took Williams in this draft, as well as another wideout in Matthew Golden from Texas. Golden and Williams actually know each other well, as the two used to play against each other in the Big 12 conference.

“I was thinking about that when I got drafted; it's something that's going to work,” Williams said. “I know it's going to work, because I know the coach, he's going to use us in the right way. So I know it's going to work in the right way.”

Green Bay needs as many wideouts as possible to help young quarterback Jordan Love. Love has played very well in his short time leading the Packers, but he has never had a big name guy to throw to. The Packers were rumored to be interested in a trade before the draft for Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens, but that never came to fruition.

Golden and Williams will each get their shot at posting big numbers for the Packers. Golden says the rookies will be ready when the season starts.

“Trying to get the offense down together and just going through walkthroughs and stuff like that, it just feels like a full circle,” Golden said. “And to have somebody that I know, we gonna push each other each and every day. So, holding him accountable, he holding me accountable.”

Green Bay made the NFC Playoffs this past season, before losing to Philadelphia.