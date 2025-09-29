It was an anti-climactic finish for the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday but an exciting one nevertheless. The game ended in a 40-40 tie in overtime after Packers kicker Brandon McManus converted a 34-yard field goal.

The game was highly anticipated as it was the first return to AT&T Stadium of Packers defensive end Micah Parsons after he was traded to the Cowboys amid the much-ballyhooed drama surrounding his contract extension.

Parsons made his presence felt, tallying three total tackles, three quarterback hits, and a sack on Dallas star Dak Prescott in overtime.

After the game, the former teammates met at center field and had a heartfelt exchange, as shown in the video shared by NFL Network's Jane Slater.

“I'll always believe in you, boy,” said Parsons. “I'll see you soon.”

“A hundred percent. Love you, brother,” replied Prescott.

Article Continues Below

Football y’all. What a night pic.twitter.com/QE63j5XyQA — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Green Bay is now 2-1-1, while Dallas is now 1-2-1. Fans didn't hide their disappointment with the result, with many saying there shouldn't be a tie in the NFL.

Prescott had a valiant effort after going 31-of-40 for 319 yards and three touchdowns, including a critical one in regulation after finding Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens for a 28-yard connection. Prescott also rushed for a score.

They may be wearing different jerseys now, but it's clear that it's all love between Prescott and Parsons.

Up next for the Cowboys in Week 5 are the New York Jets, while the Packers will have a bye week before going up against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 12.