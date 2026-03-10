The Green Bay Packers have released cornerback Nate Hobbs just one year after giving him a lucrative $48 million deal in free agency.

Hobbs, 26, became the Packers' highest-paid cornerback after playing out his rookie deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, after starting just five of his 11 games in 2025, Green Bay is sending him back to the market, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

Hobbs becomes the third high-profile veteran the Packers have released in the 2026 offseason ahead of free agency. Green Bay previously severed the contracts of cornerback Trevon Diggs and center Elgton Jenkins.

This is a developing story.