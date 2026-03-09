Some are not a fan of the daylight savings time change, such as Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, who criticized it on social media.

The five-time Pro Bowler took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his displeasure with the daylight savings time change, writing, “Losing that hour of sleep really throws you off because it’s still pitch black outside!” on Monday, Mar. 9.

Clocks went forward by an hour on Sunday, Mar. 8, meaning many lost an hour, likely while sleeping. It will last until Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, so Parsons will have about eight months to get used to the change before gaining the hour back.

Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons' recovery from his torn ACL injury

In Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season, Parsons suffered a non-contact injury while the Packers were playing the Denver Broncos. It turned out to be a torn ACL injury, putting him on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

Hopefully, Parsons will be able to go by the time the 2026 NFL season rolls around. Despite the injury, he was selected to the 2026 Pro Bowl, his fifth Pro Bowl selection in a row.

Parsons is coming off his first season with the Packers. He was traded by the Dallas Cowboys right before the 2025 season began. The Cowboys selected Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State, and he was a two-time First-team All-Pro (one-time Second-team) in his four seasons with the Cowboys. He was also named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

In his first season with the Packers, Parsons logged 12.5 sacks and forced two fumbles. He also had 41 total tackles (19 solo and 22 assists) throughout the 14 games he played in. Parsons was also named First-team All-Pro for the third time in his career for his efforts.