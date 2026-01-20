The Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round. They have already brought head coach Matt LaFleur back, but have lost defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to the Miami Dolphins. On Tuesday, they made another defensive move, releasing Trevon Diggs after a short stint. Diggs was released from the Dallas Cowboys before latching on in Green Bay.

“The Packers have released CB Trevon Diggs,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Diggs played just two games for the Packers, making just three tackles in his Green Bay career. Now, he is a free agent with plenty of places he could go to get his career back on track. He spent only two games with Hafley, but there is now a connection with the Dolphins. He could return to the Packers, work with his former defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, and the Commanders, or wait for Mike McCarthy to land somewhere.

Diggs had a great start to his career, with 11 interceptions and a first-team All-Pro nod in his second year. Even when he wasn't getting insane interception numbers, he played well when he was healthy. But after eight games this season, the Cowboys released him. According to reports, he wanted to stay in Washington after their Christmas Day game to celebrate with his family. He was not permitted, which ended the relationship.

The Packers picked up Diggs because they had brutal depth at cornerback and were suffering from injuries. He hardly played in his two games with the Packers, but any injury could have thrust him into action. What his market will be in free agency is unknown, but he will be 28 years old next season. Diggs should not be past his prime just yet.

Should your team sign Trevon Diggs this offseason? Or will he return to the Cowboys?