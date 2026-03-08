The Green Bay Packers could look a little different next season, and it might be along their offensive line where they see new faces. One of their linemen won't be going anywhere, as Sean Rhyan agreed to an extension with the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Packers and Sean Rhyan have agreed to a three-year, $33 million extension with a max value of $39 million, sources tell me and [Ian Rapoport]. Rhyan becomes one of the NFL’s highest-paid centers after nine career starts at the position. Deal negotiated by [Sam Mirza], Cameron Foster and [Chris Cabott] of Equity Sports,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There have been rumors that the Packers could see some shake-up along their offensive line, as players such as Elgton Jenkins could be on the trade block because of his huge cap hit. There is also a good chance that Rasheed Walker could walk in free agency for more money elsewhere.

That means the Packers will have to find ways over the next few months to rebuild their line, and they have the draft and free agency to do so. It will be important that they hit right on those players because Jordan Love is going to need a clean pocket to make things work. Outside of that, the run game was important in the Packers' offense last season, and having good blockers will be key.

The Packers went out and made some upgrades to their defense, trading for Zaire Frankling from the Indianapolis Colts. That may not be the only trade the Packers get involved with this offseason as they probably try to save cap space, but it will be interesting to see what they prioritize on their team.

For now, it looks like the main priority should be finding some depth in the trenches.