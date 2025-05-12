The Green Bay Packers have brought in a new crop of draft picks and undrafted free agents over the past few weeks, but they opted to make another signing on Monday morning. After being invited to rookie minicamp for a tryout, quarterback Taylor Elgersma has signed with the Packers, as the team has opted to take a flier on one of the more unique prospects in recent memory.

Elgersma, who hails from Canada, played his college football with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks. In 2024, he threw for 4,011 yards and 34 touchdowns, while also adding another 229 yards and six scores on the ground. Elgersma won the Canadian equivalent to the Heisman Trophy for his play last year, and after impressing Green Bay, he managed to land a contract with them.

“Former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks QB Taylor Elgersma signed with the Packers today, per his agent Craig Schaeffer,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Elgersma, who won Canada's version of the Heisman last year, tried out at Green Bay’s rookie camp over the weekend. Now, pen to paper.”

Packers looking to develop Taylor Elgersma as backup QB behind Jordan Love

For now, there's no doubt that Jordan Love is the Packers quarterback, but you can never have too much depth at the most important position in the game of football. Elgersma excelled during his time in college, and while playing in the NFL is a huge step up in terms of the level of competition, Green Bay is hoping to work with him behind the scenes and turn him into a solid prospect.

Elgersma still has his work cut out for him when it comes to sticking around with the Packers, as they also have Malik Willis and Sean Clifford on their depth chart at this spot. Elgersma seems like a practice squad candidate if anything at this point, but this signing could be one to keep tabs on, as the Canadian quarterback certainly has quite a bit of potential that could be tapped into.