The Green Bay Packers appear closer to signing a rookie quarterback. Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma is reportedly close to signing with the team, per Sports Illustrated. He played college football in Canada at Wilfrid Laurier University. That is a school in Ontario.

Elgersma reportedly impressed Packers coaches, during both his on-field activities and interviews in recent days. He also worked out with QB Country, a sports development agency for aspiring NFL football players.

“When I met Taylor for the first time, I was obviously blown away with his size and the length of his arms and hands. He looked the part,” QB Country coach Ben Neill said. “And then immediately when I met him, I could just kind of tell this guy is a quarterback. He just kind of walks like a quarterback, talks like a quarterback. Kind of an alpha leader, but also thoughtful, not super-flamboyant or over the top, just very genuine.”

The coach was also impressed with how Elgersma handled himself on the field.

“And so I kind of fell in love with his intangibles pretty quickly, as well as his tangibles. And then I started watching him throw and I was like, ‘Golly, look at this guy’s arm. He’s got the arm, too.’ So, it was just kind of a quick conclusion of, ‘Man, he’s got the size, I think he’s got the intangibles and then I think he’s also got the arm,’” Neill added.

The Packers already have Jordan Love, Malik Willis and Sean Clifford at quarterback. Green Bay finished the 2024 season with 11 victories.

Packers worked on offense in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Packers used the NFL Draft this year to shore up their wide receiver room. Green Bay used their first selection to take Texas football wideout Matthew Golden. Golden was selected 23rd overall.

Golden had 58 receptions this past season for Texas, who made the College Football Playoff. He also posted 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

The Packers then found another receiver in the third round. Green Bay used a pick then to take Savion Williams, another wideout. Williams played the 2024 season with TCU; he posted 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams and Golden are old friends who will try to make an immediate impact for the Packers. If Elgersma does join the team, he will certainly have some options to throw to.