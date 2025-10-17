As the Green Bay Packers prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the team received a mix of encouraging and concerning injury updates heading into Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, offensive lineman Zach Tom practiced for the second consecutive day, signaling progress toward a potential return. However, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and edge rusher Lukas Van Ness did not practice Friday, while kicker Brandon McManus, who missed last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, dressed for practice but was not expected to kick even though it was a designated kicking day.

Packers manage mixed injury news ahead of Week 7 matchup vs. Cardinals

Tom has appeared in three games this season and remains one of Green Bay’s most important pieces on the offensive line. His availability would be a significant boost for a Packers unit that has dealt with several injuries up front early in the season. The 26-year-old has proven to be a dependable blocker both in pass protection and run support when healthy.

Wyatt’s and Van Ness’ absences raise red flags for Green Bay’s defensive front. Wyatt, a 2022 first-round pick, has been a steady presence on the interior defensive line. Van Ness, the Packers’ 2023 first-round edge rusher, has played an increasingly prominent role in the pass-rush rotation. Their potential unavailability could force increased reliance on backups such as Karl Brooks and Kingsley Enagbare.

McManus’ recovery remains something to monitor closely as the Packers approach Week 7. The veteran kicker was sidelined in Week 6 after dealing with a right quad injury that head coach Matt LaFleur previously described as a “major concern.” His absence forced Green Bay to explore temporary options, and his ability to resume kicking activities could determine his status for Sunday’s game.

The Packers (3-1-1) are coming off a 27-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, extending their unbeaten streak to three games. The Cardinals (2-4) enter the contest on a four-game losing skid, including a 31-27 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kickoff between the Packers and Cardinals is set for Sunday, Oct. 19, at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.