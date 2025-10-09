As the Green Bay Packers prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6, head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged a “major concern” regarding kicker Brandon McManus’ availability.

McManus appeared on the team’s Wednesday injury report as limited with a right quadriceps injury. LaFleur addressed the situation when speaking to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“That’s a major concern right now,” LaFleur said.

The injury raises questions about whether McManus will be available for Sunday’s home game, as the Packers currently do not have another kicker on the active roster. His health status could force Green Bay to consider a practice-squad elevation or a short-notice signing if he’s unable to go.

Packers' Matt LaFleur voices concern over Brand McManus’ injury

McManus, 34, is in his second season with the Packers and has been a steady contributor since joining the team in 2024. Through four games this season, he has made 7 of 9 field goals (77.8 percent) and 11 of 12 extra-point attempts. While he’s missed both of his 40-to-49-yard tries, he’s perfect from long range, going 2-for-2 on kicks of 50 yards or more with a season-long of 56 yards.

In Week 4’s 40-40 tie against the Dallas Cowboys, McManus delivered two made field goals, including a 53-yarder, and converted four of five extra points for a total of 10 points — marking one of his strongest outings of the year.

The Packers (2-1-1) are coming off their bye week looking to rebound at Lambeau Field against a Bengals (2-3) team adjusting to a new quarterback. Cincinnati recently traded for veteran Joe Flacco as Joe Burrow continues recovering from a Grade 3 turf toe suffered in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff between Green Bay and Cincinnati is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12, at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.