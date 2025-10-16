The Green Bay Packers are 3-1-1 after securing a 27-18 Week 6 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. With the franchise focusing on its next contest against the Arizona Cardinals, it sounds like Micah Parsons had some choice words for NFL officiating.

While talking with media members, the 26-year-old edge rusher called out officials for how they allegedly favor offenses over defenses, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Parsons also claims that he has played five years in the league without ever getting a call in his favor.

“Five years of not getting a call, you eventually stop worrying about it,” said Micah Parsons. “They don't call offsides for offense, but they'll call it on defense. They won't call offensive pass interference, but they'll call defensive pass interference immediately. We know what they're trying to do. They wanna load the points up so fans can be happy. They'll call defensive holding, but they won't call offensive holding. Let's just wake up.”

Micah Parsons sounds off on how he’s officiated and refs in general: “Five years of not getting a call, you eventually stop worrying about it.” “They don’t call offsides for offense, but they’ll call it on defense. They won’t call offensive pass interference, but they’ll call… pic.twitter.com/fieDTZpWl5 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 16, 2025

There were certainly some controversial no-calls in the Packers' win over the Bengals, as many believe it appeared Parsons was held on several plays throughout the contest. At the very least, head coach Matt LaFleur has Micah Parsons' back, as it's said that LaFleur plans to talk with officials before the game against the Cardinals to watch for potential holds on Parsons, per Schneidman.

“LaFleur said he will definitely talk with officials pregame in Arizona on Sunday about watching for holds on Micah Parsons.”

The four-time Pro Bowler has played five games for the Packers this season. However, things haven't gone as expected, as Micah Parsons is playing just a tad below his usual standards. So far, Parsons has recorded 11 combined tackles (four solo) and 2.5 sacks.

Luckily, it's a long season ahead, and Parsons has plenty of time to get back on track. He'll have a chance to improve his stats in Week 7 against the Cardinals.